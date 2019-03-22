fbpx
Follow Us

Type to search

Subscribe

The Royal Jet Capsule Looks Like It Comes From an Old James Bond Movie

jet capsule royal version 001 7

Designed by Jet Capsule, this ridiculously cool water vehicle was dubbed Royal Version 001 and it’s ready to offer a luxurious experience on water to anyone who gets one. Tailor-made for every client, this stunning jet capsule offers 18 square meters of deck space, with springy seats for up to 9 people on board, a toilette room and also a dinette or bar corner in the rear side.

The tiny shell-looking sea vessel can be powered by Yanmar diesel engines, with a power range that could go from 370 hp up to an impressive 1040 hp, coupled with Hamilton jet drives, that propel it to breathtaking speeds between 32 and 62 knots.

jet capsule royal version 001 13

On board there’s also an air conditioning system, that crates the perfect atmosphere inside, no matter the weather conditions. Among other interesting details, there’s an automatic rear door and automatic front windshield, and also a pair of twin 40 hp Torqeedo Deep Blue electric engines that can push it forward at a decent speed of 12 knots, with no other power source.

The little ship has a length of only 7.95 meters, a width of 3.44 meters and a height of 2.3 meters, which makes it the perfect vehicle on the water. The standard autonomy reaches 200 nautical miles, but it can be increased to a total of 300.

jet capsule royal version 001 3

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

jet capsule 8
The Jet Capsule Represents a New Italian Vision On Sailing
Unidentified-Floating-Object-concept-home-1
Watch Out For This Super Cool Unidentified Floating Object
2016-jet-capsule-1
$150,000 Might Get You The Jet Capsule Launch Version

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

luxatic banner

Next Up

Burj Jumeira is the Next Skyscraper that will Enrich Dubai’s Stunning Skyline

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Get to Know Us...

Contact

Do you want to be featured on Luxatic.com? For partnerships, advertising or media inquiries, don’t hesitate to contact us.

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

© 2019 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle at its Finest. All rights reserved.