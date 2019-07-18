fbpx
Follow Us

Type to search

Subscribe

The New Lister LFT-C is the Most Powerful Convertible Ever

2020 lister lft c 9

Lister have recently taken the wraps off the topless version of the radical LFT-666 Coupe. Dubbed as the LFT-C, the new car (the 1st in only 10 to be made) comes out as a heavily tuned Jaguar F-Type R with the same suspension, brakes, exhaust and wheels as the LFT-666 coupe, but with a more appealing look.

What the LFT-C has different than its predecessor it’s the carbon fiber body panels, new front bumper with a more aggressive splitter, grille and rear diffuser, lip spoiler and wider wheel arches. All of these modifications help the new car reach top speeds of over 205 mph (330 km/h) and sprint from 0 to 62 mph (0 – 100 km/h) in a little over 3 seconds.

The main effort is made by the Jaguar 5.0 liter supercharged V8 which outputs 666 horsepower, making the LFT-C the most powerful convertible ever.

2020 lister lft c 7

With its aggressive look and incredible noise, the 666 hp Lister will surely make heads turn in awe. And for those lucky few, the interior will offer all the modern upgrades you can wish for. The first of those 10, created to the owner’s specifications, features hand-stitched Nappa leather on everything, from the dashboard to the roof lining.

The company has already started taking orders for the LFT-C, with the first deliveries expected at some point during next year. The price tag of the new LFT-C begins at $175,396 and rises even higher for the countless optional extras.

2020 lister lft c 3

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

lister-thunder-1
The Lister Thunder Aims to Put a Smile On Your Face
Lister Jaguar Knobbly Stirling Moss edition 13
Jaguar Knobbly Stirling Moss Edition Is Lister’s £1 million Jewel

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

luxatic banner

Next Up

What to Know When Picking an Engagement Ring

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Get to Know Us...

Contact

Do you want to be featured on Luxatic.com? For partnerships, advertising or media inquiries, don’t hesitate to contact us.

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

© 2019 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle at its Finest. All rights reserved.