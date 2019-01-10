The New 120 Sunreef Power Redefines Catamaran Cruising

For nearly two decades, Sunreef has been the spearhead of the catamaran world by first designing cruising sailboats which further progressed towards luxury yachts and then broke into the power segment. The company’s new 120 Sunreef Power stands clearly in the superyacht world, and makes use of some of the most modern design ideas in the field.

The main advantage of the 120 catamaran is the massive 47 foot beam and the volume between its separate hulls, allowing for a lot more space for other features, such as the large main saloon of the 120 Sunreef Power. The modular sofas, the dining table for 10 by the galley and the open aft area connected with the cockpit are some of the features of that unusually large main saloon.

What’s more, the rear sliding doors could be opened wide, transforming the entire main deck into a an open floor party stage.

The flybridge is spacious and benefits of open sides, with a bar, a pool and spa and mobile furniture pieces that leave enough room for customization, transforming the flybridge into a large dining room or a full dance floor. The foredeck features an open private area with seats and sun lounges, not to mention superb views all around.

The 120 Sunreef Power is available in different layouts, offering accommodation for eight crew and eight guests total. There’s also a large garage for the tender, the Jet Ski and some other fun water toys.