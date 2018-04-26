The first Numarine 26XP Yacht Was Delivered to its Owner

Named Gioia, the first Numarine 26XP superyacht was recently delivered to its lucky owner, a Turkish client of the shipyard who’s actually at his fourth Numarine vessel.

After extensive sea trials and a successful February launch, the sleek 25.68-meter vessel before you brags about an impressive max speed of over 28 knots with MAN 1550-hp engines and class-leading noise and vibration control as part of the unique cruising experience.

The yacht’s beam is just 6.6 meters and its volume is right below the 150 GT, but thanks to an optimized deck layout this vessel feels a lot more spacious and it’s packed with many interesting surprises.

Numarine teamed up once again with Can Yalman for the superb exterior lines of this vessel and its elegant interiors, while Umberto Tagliavini took care of the naval architecture. Perfectly capable of accommodating up to eight guests in four cabins, as well as a crew of three, the 26XP features a generous 100-square-meter flybridge, offering guests a fantastic area for relaxation.

Moreover, a 5-meter tender is also present, to make sure any day will be a fun one. Gioia has three sister ships, almost ready for delivery as well, one them benefiting from a ‘silent package’. Specifically, we are talking about a Lithium-Ion battery system that allows all necessary onboard systems – such as air-conditioning – to run without generators for up to 12 hours. This means efficiency and silence are on board for the ride.