The famous clip from Van Cleef & Arpels comes back in a special exhibition

The much beloved clip from Van Cleef & Arpels is a timeless piece of jewelry that embodies refinement and style and the brand’s unique vision of femininity, one that occupies a very special place in the history of Van Cleef & Arpels.

Embodying leaves and chrysanthemums, feathers or flames, perfect circles, foxes, lions or enchanting fairies and beautiful ballerinas, this sought after clip can be proudly worn on hats, dresses or jackets, bringing a subtle touch of sophistication to any outfit you can think of.

Van Cleef & Arpels is holding an exhibition in the Galerie du Patrimoine in Paris, an exhibition called ‘The clip, a stylish and elegant piece’ that can be visited until the end of the month. On display you’ll see fifty four extraordinary pieces from the private collection of the house, all bringing together myriad motifs, shapes and color combinations that are representative for the period between 1920 to 2000.

Since the 1940’s, the feminine figures of magical fairies and ballerinas have become a symbol and signature jewelry for the Van Cleef & Arpels house. The figures were born in New York from a passion for dance and quickly grew into the eyes and hearts of collectors all over the world.