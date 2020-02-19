The 2020 Ford GT Liquid Carbon Edition is Absolutely Stunning

Ford has taken the wraps off the 2020 GT just a couple of days ago, surprising everyone with numerous technical updates, a little bit more power, some visual tweaks and a spectacular Liquid Carbon Edition. First things first, in terms of performance, the new Ford GT comes with updated engine calibration, higher energy ignition coils, a broader torque band and revamped gallery-cooled pistons.

There’s also a larger intercooler under the hood, that’s coupled to redesigned buttress air ducts to increase the air flow to the engine by around 50 percent. The result of all these updates is an extra 13 horsepower, lifting the total power output of the 3.5L twin turbo V6 to a cool 660 hp.

But that’s not all Ford has in store for us. The car’s suspension system has been updated as well and it’s now much more responsive in the “Track” mode to improve handling and body control. Furthermore, the 2020 Ford GT also comes with the high performance Akrapovic titanium exhaust system fitted as standard.

This used to be a $10,000 option for the GT, but now everyone will get to enjoy its roaring soundtrack, not to mention the fact that it weights 4 kg (9 lbs) less than the stock exhaust.

But probably the most stunning update is the 2020 Ford GT Liquid Carbon Edition, a bespoke version of this supercar that shows off its bare carbon fiber bodywork under a protective clear coat. This special edition also boasts carbon fiber wheels and customers can get even more extras, like titanium lug nuts, six-point racing harness, special mirror caps, single or dual center stripes, plus five interior options and five caliper finishes as well.

The heritage racing-inspired variant of the new Ford GT has been also redesigned, with a black pinstripe that divides the blue and orange colors, to mimic the iconic looks of the GT40 that won the Le Mans Race in 1968 and 1969. You’ll also get carbon fiber wheels on the heritage version as well, but we think there’s nothing like this incredible Liquid Carbon Edition.