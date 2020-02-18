Follow Us

Ferretti Yachts 500 Makes You Feel “Just Like Home” at Sea

Ferretti Yachts 500 1

Italian luxury yacht brand Ferretti Yachts announced a complete style revolution for the Cannes Yachting Festival, where they will unveil the company’s new Ferretti 500 yacht. Based on a dreamy “Just Like Home” philosophy, the Ferretti Yachts 500 expresses a life at sea that’s the perfect combination of style and comfort.

The philosophy involves features that are generally found on larger yachts, set within a familiar environment which makes passengers feel just like home. This style revolution will start from the strategic 50-foot segment but it will sweep through the entire Ferretti range in the next couple of years, including the new flagship yacht.

With a refreshed design, the Ferretti Yachts 500 has so much to offer to anyone who’s looking to spend some unforgettable days at sea. Ferretti teamed up with Italian architect Filippo Salvetti for the sporty exterior look of this yacht, while the design studio Ideaeitalia worked on these elegant interior concepts.

Ferretti Yachts 500 2

The interiors will be actually offered in two different “moods” – a classic line, with warm tones and enveloping tones, or a contemporary look, with intense tones and modern surfaces, both of them specially designed to suit the tastes of any customers. The interiors were imagined with a sense of well-being in mind, featuring carefully selected, high-end furnishings with an Italian flair.

Future customers will be able to choose between two different layouts for the lower deck as well. The first option includes a spacious master suite and a VIP cabin, both of them with en-suite bathrooms and a small laundry area, while the second layout comes with a master cabin, a VIP cabin and a smaller double cabin with two single beds, plus two bathrooms and a separate shower.

Ferretti Yachts 500 3

