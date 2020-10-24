Mazu Yachts’ Newest Flagship Looks Great in Action

Turkish shipyard Mazu Yachts has launched and delivered its newest flagship model earlier this year. Called Mazu 82, this stunning vessel is an 82-footer built from a lightweight carbon composite, a sporty yacht that combines a clean profile, boasting expansive decks and large hull windows, with outstanding performance, efficiency and smooth handling.

The yacht’s exterior looks very modern, characterized by the flush main deck and the angular lines of the deckhouse, that’s completely wrapped in glass, while the interior looks super chic and has a warm and inviting feeling. Turkish designer Tanju Özelgin imagined the interior layout of this beauty, and he wanted create an ambiance that’s more in tone with land based architecture.

Mazu 82 comes with a tempered and laminated windshield that’s over 22mm thick and features a PVB interlayer, which makes it as strong as a bulletproof windshield. The glass around the deckhouse is made of big, one piece panels and it’s also extra clear to eliminate distortion and reflections.

The yacht is also equipped with a bespoke lighting system and features strip glazing in the hull. There’s also a sliding sunroof, that was custom made in Italy and creates an airy, loft-like feel, together with the ultra clear windshield.

The design of the aft deck was slightly modified for the owner of this yacht, with terraced steps leading passengers down to the swim platform. But these steps also act as built-in furniture on which guests can sit down and relax.

The yacht’s interior combines walnut and premium leather with exquisite furniture and walls decorated with modern, metallic finishes and textured teak paneling finished in stained gray. All the textiles and carpets on board have been specially designed for this yacht, as were the doors, crafted from bronzed tempered glass and the PVD-coated stainless steel hardware, finished in the same bronze color.

The largest vessel ever built by Mazu Yachts is also equipped with three Volvo Penta IPS 1,000 horsepower engines, that offer a cruising speed of 35 knots and an impressive top speed of 40 knots.