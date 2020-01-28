Follow Us

Type to search

Subscribe

Maserati Adds the “Royale” Touch to the Quattroporte, Levante And Ghibli

Maserati Royale Series 1

Maserati has recently introduced a gorgeous Royale edition for its Quattroporte, Levante and Ghibli, a limited series that pays tribute to the original Maserati Quattroporte Royale that was produced back in 1986 in only 51 examples. The modern Royale edition is still pretty exclusive, as Maserati has announced they will build just 100 examples of all three models, available in two unique colors: Blu Royale and Verde Royale.

The new Maserati Royale models will be powered by V6 engines, ranging from the 275 HP 3.0L V6 diesel to the 350 HP and 430 HP 3.0L petrol units. The cars are based on the GranLusso trim level and customers will have to choose between Zegna Pelletessuta, a bespoke textile interior that’s made out of thin strips of Nappa leather or a superb two-tone Pieno Fiore leather interior.

Outside, the Levante Royale also sits on a set of 21-inch Anteo anthracite alloy wheels, while the Ghibli and the Quattroporte Royale will get the same 21-inch wheels but with a Titanium finish. All three models will also receive silver brake calipers.

Maserati Royale Series 2

Inside the cockpit there are also numerous high gloss inserts, Black Piano for the Quattroporte, Metal Net for the Levante and Ebony for the Ghibli Royale. All three models will receive a powerful Bowers & Wilkins audio system and will come with the electric sunroof and privacy glass as standard, together with a special “One of 100” plaque.

The Royale models will also get the Cold Weather and Premium packages, Driving Assistance Plus, plus the high-end Maserati Touch Control Plus infotainment system, with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Orders have already started, with the first deliveries scheduled to begin this March.

The Maserati Quattroporte Royale starts from £103,150 in the UK, while the Ghibli Royale costs £78,900 and the Levante Royale will set you back £85,300.

Maserati Royale Series 3

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Maserati Ghibli Nobile 1
Maserati Introduced the Edizione Nobile Package for Levante, Ghibli and Quattroporte
Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera Sciadipersia 3
An Exclusive Treat called Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera Sciadipersia
2019 Maserati Levante Trofeo 1
The 2019 Maserati Levante Trofeo is Here to Make Some Noise
Bulgari-Octo-Maserati-Mono-Retro-GranSport-GranLusso-3
Bulgari unveils the Octo Maserati Mono-Retro GranSport and GranLusso

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

luxatic banner

Next Up

The Macallan Concept Number 2 Celebrates the Harmony of Music and Whisky

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Get to Know Us...

Contact

Do you want to be featured on Luxatic.com? For partnerships, advertising or media inquiries, don’t hesitate to contact us.

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

© 2020 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle at its Finest. All rights reserved.