Maserati Adds the “Royale” Touch to the Quattroporte, Levante And Ghibli

Maserati has recently introduced a gorgeous Royale edition for its Quattroporte, Levante and Ghibli, a limited series that pays tribute to the original Maserati Quattroporte Royale that was produced back in 1986 in only 51 examples. The modern Royale edition is still pretty exclusive, as Maserati has announced they will build just 100 examples of all three models, available in two unique colors: Blu Royale and Verde Royale.

The new Maserati Royale models will be powered by V6 engines, ranging from the 275 HP 3.0L V6 diesel to the 350 HP and 430 HP 3.0L petrol units. The cars are based on the GranLusso trim level and customers will have to choose between Zegna Pelletessuta, a bespoke textile interior that’s made out of thin strips of Nappa leather or a superb two-tone Pieno Fiore leather interior.

Outside, the Levante Royale also sits on a set of 21-inch Anteo anthracite alloy wheels, while the Ghibli and the Quattroporte Royale will get the same 21-inch wheels but with a Titanium finish. All three models will also receive silver brake calipers.

Inside the cockpit there are also numerous high gloss inserts, Black Piano for the Quattroporte, Metal Net for the Levante and Ebony for the Ghibli Royale. All three models will receive a powerful Bowers & Wilkins audio system and will come with the electric sunroof and privacy glass as standard, together with a special “One of 100” plaque.

The Royale models will also get the Cold Weather and Premium packages, Driving Assistance Plus, plus the high-end Maserati Touch Control Plus infotainment system, with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Orders have already started, with the first deliveries scheduled to begin this March.

The Maserati Quattroporte Royale starts from £103,150 in the UK, while the Ghibli Royale costs £78,900 and the Levante Royale will set you back £85,300.