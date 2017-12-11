Hublot’s Classic Fusion Tourbillon for Berluti Blends The Best Of Two Worlds

Swiss luxury watchmaker Hublot and Berluti, the Parisian house that manufactures bespoke footwear and menswear, have revealed a new chapter in the unique partnership that links these two renowned brands, with the introduction of two new exclusive timepieces.

Motivated by the same values, excellence, distinction and innovation, the designers from Hublot and Berluti came up with the Hublot Classic Fusion Tourbillon Berluti Scritto King Gold and the Hublot Classic Fusion Tourbillon Scritto All Black watches, both of them set to be produced in a very limited run of just 20 pieces.

Hublot’s iconic Classic Fusion Tourbillon watch has been re-imagined to fuse the fine shoemaking of Berluti and the fine watchmaking of Hublot into one exquisite package.

These watches display either an 18kt King gold or black ceramic 45 mm case, with double sapphire crystals and the ability to handle 30-meter deep waters. In terms of power, the Swiss manual-wind Hublot in-house caliber HUB6016, with 25 jewels, 21,600 vph and a power reserve of 5 days, will allow you to count the seconds until the next social event or any major celebration in your life.

Furthermore, the dial comes in brown or black Berluti patinated Venezia leather, featuring a Scritto décor with embossed indeces, the Hublot logo, as well as polished 18kt red gold-plated or black hands. A black rubber and brown or a black Berluti patinated Venezia leather strap with Scritto decor finishes off the design, with trivial details such as purchase costs completely out of sight and out of mind.