Four Seasons Resort Maldives Unveils All New Pool Water Villas at Landaa Giraavaru

Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru have re-designed their breathtaking pool water villas and they’re going to be ready to receive their first guests in November. The new outdoors living space is twice as bigger than that inside, spanning over 1,960 square feet of sun-drenched decks, shaded social areas and cozy dining spaces, with over-water hammocks and al fresco showers adding to the overall appeal.

There’s also a new shaded oceanside living and dining pavilion offering serene views of the Indian Ocean without any interruption. The interior of the re-imagined villas boast suspended walls, floor to ceiling windows and a modern design that makes use of light colors with dark blue accents to create a serene atmosphere.

The rooms have 970 square feet of living space and all come with reconfigured bathrooms which boast sea-view bathtubs. The new overwater hammocks and the direct deck access keep guests in direct connection to the ocean nearby. Luxury is at home here, but so is nature.

Four Seasons Resort Maldives has managed to combine both in a superb manner, with gorgeous infinity pools that give you the feeling you’re actually swimming in the ocean, and the upward lofts which never leave you forget the ocean is there.

For those who feel like exploring the ocean, Landaa Giraavaru provides thrilling adventures. With the Baa Atoll’s largest known population of manta rays, whale sharks, kandus, thilas and amazing coral gardens, there’s no shortage of natural awesomeness to be amazed of.

The Resort’s lagoon is home to a beautiful coral reef, with turtles, baby sharks and sometimes dolphins and mantas swimming around, so don’t forget to bring snorkeling gear with you.