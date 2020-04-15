Dynamiq GTT 160 is One of the Most Stunning Yachts Under 50 Metres

The acclaimed Monaco-based shipyard Dynamiq Yachts has recently unveiled its latest concept, the new Dynamiq GTT 160, a 49.5-metre superyacht with breathtaking exterior lines imagined by Dobroserdov Design. The yacht has a slender hull, with a long waterline, that promises to offer smooth, comfortable and very efficient sailing.

Dynamiq worked together with the brilliant people from Van Oossanen Naval Architects for the yacht’s fast displacement hull and also for the technology on board. The yacht even comes with an innovative HullVane foil which reduces drag and takes fuel efficiency to the next level.

In terms of amenities, the upper deck in this design is equipped with a cinema lounge, a bar with a sun deck and even a grill station at the helm. The main deck comes with a lovely beach club, boasting a hot tub for 12 people and a beautiful enclosed spa, complete with a hammam and a convertible gymnasium.

But what might be even more interesting for a yacht of its size is that Dynamiq’s GTT 160 concept will feature a touch and go helipad and it can even host a big 21-foot tender in its garage. Options recommended are Williams 625 and Castoldi tenders.

Just like any other Dynamiq yachts, the interior layout of the GTT 160 is fully customisable. This concept is designed to accommodate up to 12 guests on board, in six spacious cabins, with room for a crew of up to eight, but maybe you might have different ideas. The owner’s suite is located on the main deck, with two large balconies on each side of the yacht, while the other guest cabins will be located on the lower deck.

Other highlights of the yacht include a breakfast bar, a cinema room, with a high-end audio system by Bowers & Wilkins, and a gorgeous upper deck saloon with a fireplace. Future customers could have their interiors designed by Bentley Home, if they’re willing to spend a little bit more. Pricing for the GTT 160 starts from €19,900,000 and the yacht should be ready in 24 months.

In terms of power, this concept will come ‘as standard’ with six-cylinder MAN engines that could take it to a speed of 17 knots. If you want more speed, there’s also an S version that will be powered by massive MAN V12-1800 engines, helping this yacht reach 23 knots, and there’s also the option to choose a hybrid system, with a zero-emission electric mode, offering silent cruise at up to 8 knots.