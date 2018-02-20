Checking In At The May Fair Hotel Will be a Bliss

London’s beautiful Mayfair suburb is waiting for you to explore and discover its secrets, and there’s no better starting point than the secluded perch at The May Fair. Surrounded by parks, theatres and numerous other attractions in London’s West End, this luxurious 5 star hotel has a lot going for itself, including a 200-seat theater, complemented by an Italian-leather trimmed seating and fold-out tables, a 24-hour business centre and even an on-site casino.

One of London’s society playgrounds since 1927, The May Fair Hotel was always renowned for its elegance, charm, and discretion. Today, this high-end hotel offers 404 gorgeous rooms, boasting an elegant, contemporary look, with ample lighting, modern amenities and decadent Italian marble bathrooms. But that’s just part of this hotel’s magical appeal.

The May Fair is also home to a spectacular spa, where guests are invited to enjoy a tailored experience that redefines what well-being means to any of us. As such, a wide-ranging spa menu has been imagined for the privileged guests of this hotel, while a fully featured fitness center, with personal trainers, is also available for those of a more active nature.

Foodies will fall in love with the May Fair Kitchen, the hotel’s elegant restaurant, that will tease your senses with a dreamy menu which includes a variety of Mediterranean style sharing plates, not to mention aromatic Peruvian and Mexican delights from the nearby Monmouth Kitchen and Leicester Square Kitchen. Let’s go to London!