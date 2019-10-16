Bentley Flying Spur comes in with the brand new Blackline Specification

Bentley’s 2020 Flying Spur comes with an additional option for those customers who want to replace the original flashiness of the car’s details with something a bit more sublime. The new Blackline Specification removes most of the brightwork on the exterior and adds in a superb blacked-out trim instead.

The details for which this change is intended include the radiator vanes and matrix grilles, side window surrounds, door handles and lower blades, rear bumper blades, front and rear light bezels, wing vents, exhaust outlets and even the iconic Flying B mascot.

The new Bentley Flying Spur Blackline Specification comes as well with a 21 inch tri-spoke alloy wheels as standard or the optional 22 inch version. The exterior paint options count no less than 17 standard colors, plus a further 13 extended colors during the launch.

The interior is mostly hand-crafted and comes in 15 different colors, with Rotating Display, 12.3 inch customizable touchscreen for the infotainment system. Bentley hopes to have at least the same success as with the Blackline Specification on the Continental GT.

On the performance side, Bentley Flying Spur Blackline Specification will benefit from a twin-turbo 6.0 liter W12 engine which outputs 626 hp and 900 Nm of torque, delivered via an eight speed dual clutch automatic transmission. The Flying Spur will thus be able to hit 100 km/h in only 3.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 333 km/h (207 mph).

The new Blackline Specification option comes with a price tag of €3,550 in Europe or $4,735 in the US, without taxes.