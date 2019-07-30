Aston Martin Unveiled The New Vantage Heritage Racing Editions

The 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed, which took place just a few weeks ago, was the perfect place for the official unveiling of the new Aston Martin Vantage Heritage Racing Editions, a celebration of the British carmaker’s rich glorious history. The cars are a tribute to 1-2 win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans 60 years ago and also to the first race held at the Goodwood Motor Circuit that took place exactly 70 years ago.

The new special edition Aston Martins will reach number 60, with each car being delivered with a choice of six different liveries celebrating some of the legendary Aston Martin cars in history. They’re Razor Blade, Ulster, DB3S, AMR1 and DBR9, with the last one being inspired from the modern world of motorsport.

The Aston Martin Vantage Heritage Racing Editions also come with a new body kit, complemented by lightweight wheels, a carbon fiber extended front splitter and improved downforce on the dive planes and rear wing. The sports plus pack is also standard and the interior features carbon fiber details.

Besides the new Aston Martins, which were the main attraction of the festival, there was a massive sculpture rising 30 meters (98 feet) high into the sky, designed by Gerry Judah and resembling the Le Mans winning Aston Martin DBR1 racing towards the sky on a never ending racetrack.