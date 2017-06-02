When in Croatia, Enjoy the Stunning Esplanade Zagreb Hotel

Nestled right in the heart of downtown Zagreb, close to some of the city’s best attractions, the gorgeous Esplanade Zagreb hotel has been always considered one of Croatia’s finest retreats, for more reasons than one. Luxurious accommodations complemented by world-class service, four amazing restaurants, a lovely casino and even a skating rink, plus anything else you could ever think of is probably on offer here.

There are only a few luxury hotels in the entire world that also double up as landmarks, and Esplanade Zagreb is definitely one of them. This Art Nouveau gem sits right in the middle of the city’s best museums, art galleries, and shopping locations, which means guests will never get bored here. Sure, you mind end up asking your friends back home for money, but that’s a completely different discussion.

With 209 spectacular rooms and suites on offer, ranging from 320 to 1,900 sq. ft, and featuring lavish furnishings alongside typical five-star amenities and a few surprises, this hotel will make you forget about everything else the minute you arrive here. Speaking of surprises, the on-site casino welcomes guests daily between 8 pm and 4 am, while the private skating ring will warm your heart while the cold winter freezes nature in its place.

Your dining experience will be memorable as well, thanks to Zinfadel’s Restaurant, Le Bistro and the Oleander Terrace, while the Esplanade 1925 Lounge and Cocktail Bar aim to offer you taste of Zagreb’s nightlife, and I think it’s safe to assume everyone’s taste and preferences will be satisfied. Pack your bags and prepare for the trip of a lifetime.

