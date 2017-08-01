Van der Valk’s BeachClub 600 Yacht is Beyond Stunning!

The acclaimed Dutch shipyard Van der Valk has recently unveiled a new breathtaking yacht called BeachClub 600, a sleek aluminum vessel that aims to set new standards for on-board living in the small yacht class.

Featuring lots of windows and generous social areas, both inside and out, this gorgeous 60-footer comes with a patent-pending engine room, located under the swim platform, while the foredeck has 270 square feet suitable for lounges, tables and even a Jacuzzi and the 150 square feet beach club is also extremely big for a yacht of its size.

But BeachClub 600 looks even more impressive as you get inside, where two-tiered saloons and a large master suite will get the owners of this beauty daydreaming about the perfect day at sea. The upper saloon area has several lounges around the helm, while the lower saloon area includes a full galley and a lovely dining area, with access to the swim platform.

Van der Valk’s fearless use of glass allows this vessel to offer some of the best views of any yacht in its class, while the twin Volvo Penta 950 IPS engines will take this yacht to a top speed of 25 knots. This statement will be put to the test later this year when the construction of this yacht will have been completed.