This Seamaster Aqua Terra Worldtimer is Omega’s Latest Celebration

The iconic Omega Aqua Terra turns 15 this year – an anniversary that luxury watch aficionados from all over the world will surely know and appreciate. That’s why the renowned Swiss watchmaker has decided to honor this understated sports watch with the very special platinum Seamaster Aqua Terra Worldtimer.

The company’s latest version of the Aqua Terra shows off a 43 mm case and boasts a water resistance of 150 meters, although I doubt most of you will ever dive that deep. Looking bold yet timeless, Omega’s new exquisite timepiece features a platinum case that might have some people wondering in awe – I guess style and ingenuity will have that effect on anyone, right?

The Seamaster Aqua Terra Worldtimer has been also decorated with a handcrafted enamel world map from the North Pole viewpoint, proudly sitting at the center of the dial, while an alligator strap allows this watch to keep you company. The seductive vintage vibe of this watch is also supported by the Caliber 8939 movement, that’s on display on the other side, equipped with the brand’s famed Co-axial escapement and certified by the Swiss Federal Institute of Metrology as a Master Chronometer.

Omega will produce only 87 pieces of this gorgeous platinum Seamaster Aqua Terra Worldtimer, and the purchase costs haven’t been released yet, but you can only guess it won’t come cheap. Will you be one of the lucky few who will get to wear it ?