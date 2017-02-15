This Masterpiece in Chicago’s Lincoln Park Lists For $50 Million

This incredible urban estate, proudly sitting at 1932 N Burling Street, Chicago is looking for a new owner, if you’re willing to spend $50,000,000 for your dream home. Offering 25,000 square feet of complete privacy and tranquility, including manicured grounds with multiple fountains, a charming reflecting pool, and a hand-forged antique garden pavilion, this place looks almost too good to be true.

Absolutely no expense has been spared while designing and building this magnificent mansion, that’s equally suitable for entertaining events and luxurious everyday living. Nestled in Chicago’s Lincoln Park, this home is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and anyone who can actually afford it should not miss out on this offer.

As soon as you step through the front doors of this jaw-dropping mansion, the winding black-and-gold staircase makes a bold statement, giving you a glimpse of what you’re about to see next. This outrageous home boasts six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms as well as four partial baths, ensuring every guest has their own facilities.

The attention to detail involved with this project breaks the boundaries of written words, resulting in a sophisticated atmosphere that will overwhelm everyone. There are many incredible living areas, while the kitchen comes perfectly equipped to cater to the owner’s and guests’ needs – stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and coffered ceilings. Why would anyone want to cook with such impressive views, it’s beyond us.

