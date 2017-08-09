The Residence Tunis is a Luxurious Moroccan Oasis

Proudly sitting right in front of the sea, The Residence Tunis invites guests from all over the world to breathe in the wonderful scent of orange blossoms while enjoying rest and relaxation in one of the most beautiful man-made places on Earth. Don’t let the Moroccan heat scare you off – although, it would be understandable, considering the extreme weather conditions around the globe lately – as this place is pure Mediterranean magic.

Your comfort and good mood are the top priorities of the excellent staff at The Residence Tunis, while the resort’s gorgeous Thalasso Spa, at the gates of antique Carthage, will prove to be just the cherry on top of the sundae of the speechless experience you’re going to have here.

Displaying a mesmerizing Arab-Andalusian architecture throughout all of the 155 rooms and 9 suites on offer, The Residence Tunis will try to seduce each and every single one of you with private sanctuaries, mixing natural colors with whites and calm decorations with luxurious furnishings such as honey-colored wood, ivory marble, and filtered natural light – it’s safe to assume this location will easily achieve its goal to charm every single guest.

Known as one of the Mediterranean’s most glamorous establishments, The Residence Tunis also includes an 18-hole golf course designed by Robert Trent Jones II, six restaurants, each of them more special than the other, a Kids Club and anything else you could ever desire. This place is hot, to be sure, but in a very pleasant way.