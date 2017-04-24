The Polaris Slingshot Midnight Cherry Boasts A Special Flavor

Ladies and gentlemen, there’s a new slingshot in town, and it’s a cherry flavored treat! The Polaris Slingshot is not exactly what most people would call an ordinary vehicle, yet things have gone even further than that. You see, the renowned American company that makes these beauties wanted to make sure everyone focused their attention on the 3-wheeler, with the unconventional design now featuring a very special paint job.

That’s why we’re happily introducing the Polaris Slingshot Midnight Cherry right now, a total head-turner, with its aggressive body panels showing off a drool-inducing Cherry metallic paint and various vinyl graphics adding a bit of contrast to this alluring finish.

Furthermore, the people at Polaris have also re-trimmed the sports seats in new quilted leather and thicker foam, which means extra comfort and a touch of style. The Midnight Cherry special edition is based on the SL trim level, which means the driver will also benefit from Bluetooth integration, a reverse camera, an impressive Rockford Fosgate sound system, as well as a very appreciated fixed windshield.

Powering this unique vehicle is a GM-sourced 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine, developing 173 hp and sending power towards the rear wheel. Since this toy car is ultra light, that’s more than enough for a good day’s fun!

