The One Barcelona lies in the heart of Catalonia’s Capital

Proudly sitting in a privileged position in Catalonia’s capital, The One Barcelona will charm everyone with its artistic interiors, world class service and amenities, and a seriously sexy rooftop panoramic plunge pool, with a cozy sundeck and a nice rooftop bar, offering serene views of the city. Gaudi’s La Pedrera and the stunning luxury boutiques on Paseo de Gracia are right next to the hotel, while Barcelona’s famous Las Ramblas Boulevard and some of the town’s most famous sights are all within walking distance.

This exclusive hotel seems to tease guests both inside and out, with the prestigious designer Jaime Beriestain working his magic on turning The One Barcelona into a real masterpiece. Bright and elegantly decorated, each of the 89 superb guest accommodations feature warm tones and art works Chilean artist Fernando Prats, with Egyptian cotton linen and modern luxuries making sure you get a good night’s sleep here.

Marble and wood complement each other beautifully in the spacious bathrooms, that also come with rain showers and bespoke toiletries, while timeless luxury seems to go well with modern amenities such as air conditioning, USB chargers, flat screen TVs and media hub. Discovering Barcelona’s numerous sights will surely make you hungry, which is why the hotel’s popular Somni Restaurant and Cocteleria are always there for your enjoyment.

An elegant venue for breakfast, lunch and dinner, this restaurant is led by chef Miguel Munoz, who’s blending the local cuisine of Barcelona with international flavors to tease your pallets like never before. At the end of the day, the Mood Rooftop Bar will allow you to enjoy a refreshing cocktail, with serene views of the city and beautiful sunsets in the background.