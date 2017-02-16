The Montblanc TimeWalker Chronograph 1000 Monopusher

Limited to only 18 pieces, Montblanc’s newest creation looks like it’s capable of handling anything you would throw at it, and it’s ready to go at any given moment. Just one glimpse of its marvelous dial, and you’ll instantly feel like the Transporter, driving along the coast and evading the police on his way towards the destination.

Racing drivers always manage to find a new goal, wanted to shave at least 0.1 seconds from their lap times every single time. Increasingly powerful and efficient vehicles have been designed and developed to break records, while Montblanc has never stopped innovating and pushing the boundaries of fine watchmaking. This limited-edition watch blends the best of both worlds.

Showing off a bold yet retro design, the Montblanc TimeWalker Chronograph 1000 Limited Edition 18 represents state of the art horological technology. The chronograph power reserve indicator is inspired by old fuel gauges, while the black and red details are reminiscent of early dashboards, with vintage petrol tank caps and old driving gloves being also in our thoughts right now.

Surprisingly easy to read, this spectacular watch follows a familiar pattern. Equipped with Montblanc’s Manufacture Calibre MB M66.26, this manually wound monopusher chronograph is decorated to the finest standards of Swiss watchmaking, with decorations and finishings that include Côtes de Genève, circular graining, hand chamfering and burnishing.

A sophisticated combination of high-tech materials has been chosen for the TimeWalker Chronograph 1000, enhancing its sporty and racing aesthetic. The 46.4 mm case comes in satin black DLC titanium, featuring a black ceramic bezel, a sapphire crystal, a sapphire display back panel, and being water resistant to 30 meters.

Movement is provided by the Swiss manual-wind Minerva for Montblanc in-house caliber MB M66.26, with 46 jewels and a power reserve of 100 hours for the time and 45 hours for the chronograph. In the end, we should also mention the superb black alligator leather strap, which comes with red stitching and asymmetric holes, and a steel and black DLC triple folding clasp. Feel free to get one.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus