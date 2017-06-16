The McLaren 570S Spider is Perfect for this Summer

Great news from McLaren! The British supercar maker has just taken the wraps off the McLaren 570S Spider, a new exciting convertible, promising to be just as quick as its fixed-roof sibling. Powered by an impressive 3.8-liter twin turbo V8, the spider version of the 570S is set to cost £164,750, which is £20,000 more than the coupe, but it’s probably going to be ten times more fun to drive.

Differentiating itself from the Coupe and GT siblings, the 570S Spider features an integrated retractable hardtop, which can be operated in just 15 seconds, at speeds of up to 40 km/h (25 mph). The two-piece roof is made out of ultra lightweight composite panels to make sure no performance figures would be affected. The aforementioned V8 powerplant develops 570 PS and 600 Nm of torque, with a seven-speed gearbox sending all the power to the rear axle.

As such, the 570S Spider will do 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.2 seconds and max out at 328 km/h (204 mph). Of course, with the hardtop down, its top speed will be just a little bit less. Also worth mentioning is that this McLaren will accelerate from 0 to 200 km/h (124 mph) in 9.6 seconds and will handle the 1/4 mile in 11 seconds flat.

Set to debut on June 29th at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed, this McLaren 570S Spider will be available in three new exterior shades – Curacao Blue, Vega Blue and Sicilian Yellow, with a Liquid Black brake caliper color adding to the overall appeal.

But it’s all about the experience with this one, and drivers should be aware of the fact that an optional sports exhaust system will definitely offer the proper thrills, while the glazed wind deflector will keep your due untouched. The exterior of the 570S Spider also benefits from a Dark Palladium gray rear spoiler, promising some extra downforce for those moments when you decide to give it all she’s got.

On the inside, this McLaren features hand-stitched leather on the seats, door casings, dashboard and center console, not to mention the 10″ TFT main instrument cluster and a centrally mounted 7″ IRIS touchscreen. Extra equipment includes 10-spoke alloys, eight-way adjustable electric memory seats, with either Nappa leather or performance-oriented Alcantara trim, as well as the carbon fiber sports seats. I know what I want!