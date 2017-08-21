The Future is here, with the Solar-Powered Sherpa

Sherpa is a brand new 55-feet vessel designed by the brilliant team at Arcadia Yachts, built from the ground up and suited for more than one purpose. Depending on its layout and furnishings, this superb multi-purpose yacht can serve as a fishing boat, a party boat offering plenty of deck space, a family-style cruiser with room for sunbathing, a superyacht’s shadow-boat and even a support vessel for a gorgeous oceanfront villa.

Having received two coveted awards at World Yachts Trophies – most innovative yacht from 50 to 80 feet, and boat of the year in the motor yacht category, this beautiful thing should definitely be on your future shopping list.

Sherpa boasts a name inspired by the Nepalese people from the most mountainous region of the Himalayas, with the vessel available in two superstructure configurations. Owners may benefit from an open deck suited to carrying cargo, as well as a saloon deck, while the lower-deck area can be configured with one, two, or three cabins; the bridge, galley, and dining area will also prove to be really good for long trips.

Constructed from lightweight materials for fuel efficiency, Sherpa also features solar panels built into the superstructure that help power up on-board systems. The boat cruises at 20 knots and has a top speed of 25 knots, which should be more than enough for a fun day on the open waters. Do you have any particular destination in mind?