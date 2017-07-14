The End Of An Era: Ducati 1299 Panigale R Final Edition

All good things come to an end – at least that’s what some people say – and we have just another example to support that statement. Ducati has recently taken the wraps off the 1299 Panigale R Final Edition, the last and final version of its incredible Panigale line, an outrageous bike that will get to be enjoyed by just a few lucky people, since it will be produced in a very, very limited run.

Featuring elements of the 1299 Panigale, the Panigale R and the 1299 Superleggera, this beast brags about 209 hp and 104.8 lb. ft. of torque, coming out of the powerful Superquadro engine. A lightened crankshaft and tungsten balancing pads, larger intake and exhaust valves, as well as the new clutch and titanium Akrapovic exhaust will help out with that and promise a thrilling ride.

The Panigale R Final Edition also marks the end of the v-twin race bike, as the renowned Italian bike maker is working on a four-cylinder bike, the V4, that’s set to be completed by 2019. The chassis set-up on the Final Edition is the same as the Panigale R, with a die-cast aluminum monocoque structure, that’s backed up by Ohlins suspension and 43 mm NIX 30 USD forks, a TTX36 monoshock and an adjustable steering damper.

Braking power will be provided by Brembo M50 monobloc calipers, although the three-spoke forged alloys, Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP rubber and the all-around cool attitude of the bike cannot be ignored. The Ducati 1299 Panigale R Final Edition also comes with a wide range of cool features and technical upgrades, such as DWC EVO, EBC, DQS, DTC EVO, DDA and more.

As expected, the Final Edition is a numbered series, but we don’t know exactly how many of these bikes (set to cost £34,995) will be ever produced. Are you ready to hit the track?