The BMW M4 CS Brings a New Level of Excitement

Revealed at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show, the menacing BMW M4 CS promises even more power and thrills than the M4 Competition Package and it’s almost as awesome as the range-topping M4 GTS. We’re probably talking about a new limited series M4, just like the GTS, but we’re obviously too excited to care about production numbers right now. So, what’s new with this machine?

Well, BMW’s M division has tweaked the 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged engine to output a cool 454 hp and 600 Nm of torque, which is 29 hp and 50 Nm more than the standard M4. Inspired by the GTS, this sports car also brags about various weight saving measures and they include the roof, trunk lid spoiler, diffuser and front splitter – all made from lightweight carbon fiber reinforced plastic. This leads to a 32 kg (71 lbs) weight loss over the M4, which can’t be ignored.

And once combine the extra power, with the weight loss upgrades and the standard dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission, you won’t be surprised by the acceleration time: how does 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.9 seconds sound like? The top speed is limited to 174 mph (278 km/h) and there’s word about record Nurburgring times, but that seems a little bit irrelevant right now.

Let’s just focus on other mechanical modifications of the CS, such as the optional 6-piston front and 4-piston gold calipers with carbon ceramic brakes, stiffer springs and dampers, or the 80 mm (3.1-inch) tailpipes. The stunning exterior will be covered by a Lime Rock Grey metallic, Alpine White, San Marino Blue metallic, Sapphire Black metallic or Frozen Dark Blue II shade. For now, you can find this BMW M4 CS in Germany and it starts off at €116,900 – it will come in the US early next year.

