The 10 Most Expensive Fidget Spinners Right Now

Toys. When you think about it, we humans have always had a thing for toys. From the largest airplanes and the most expensive cars to the tiniest trinkets, we’re so into them. If you take a look around, the most popular toys right now are fidget spinners. And if you haven’t heard about them yet, you’re not a parent.

While some see it as a stress-reliever, others went as far as to ban them in schools, but we have to admit there’s a world-wide craze going on about them. Originally designed to help kids with autism deal with fidgety hands, release their nervous tension and help them focus, fidget spinners are now the most wanted thing in the world. By kids, not parents.

Why not by parents? Well, the cheapest ones have a price of as little as $3 or $4 dollars, but the most expensive fidget spinners reach to hundreds. And we all know that the kids are never happy with only one…

Here we have the 10 Most Expensive Fidget Spinners right now:

10. Alpha Spinner – $200

The Alpha Spinner delivers machine-grade, precision focus and superb aesthetics that would make almost everybody do the impossible to get their hands on one. The premium fidget toy offers premium quality, with unique features and styling.

Materials? 954 Bearing Bronze. Weight? 88 grams. Spin time? 3 minutes. Fun? Hell yeah. Calming effect? For you, maybe, for the others I wouldn’t bet on it. Price? $200 and the cheapest on our list.

9. Ti EDC Hand Finger Spinner – $256.98

With 57 grams of Titanium spinning fun and Tritium Illumination, The Ti EDC Hand Finger Spinner makes fidgeting a real pleasure. And good looking too. Rotation time depends on your skills but it will be around 2-3 minutes.

The toy will probably reduce stress and boredom for you but might just increase it for your fellow office workers. So make sure they won’t hide it away since it’s quite costly at the price of $256.98.

8. Kasfly Crusader – $260

With its shield shape with 12 rivets, the Crusader spinner looks as if it was crafted in the old times of knights and clashing empires. It comes in two models, bronze and titanium. The weight is 58-60 grams for the bronze model and 37-38 grams for the titanium model. It features 688 removable hybrid ceramic bearings, screwed-on buttons and can be used for hand spinning or table spinning.

The spin time is around 4 minutes for the bronze model and 3 minutes for the titanium one. But the price is the same for each of them, $260.

7. Turbine Spinner – $279

The Turbine Spinner is CNC machined from grade 2 pure titanium with ceramic bearings. It has a thickness of 12 mm in the main body part and 18 mm at the buttons, 75 mm in length and 38 mm total width. You can have it for the price is $279.

6. Weiheng Customized Hand Spinner 925 Silver Fidget – $399.99

On sale for $399.99 is this spinner with-too-long-a-name and stress relief and relaxation promises. It is made of fancy materials such as the 925 sterling silver and has a weight of 50 grams and a length of 60 mm. Depending on your skills, spinning time varies somewhere between 2 and 6 minutes.

5. Black Lotus Tri Spinner – $385

The Black Lotus Tri Spinner looks like it’s an artifact taken out from an alien spaceship in the Alien film franchise. It comes in five models, each one crafted from different materials, brass, bronze, premium stainless steel, standard stainless steel and sterling silver. Here we’re covering the one in sterling silver.

It features threaded buttons, has a spin radius of 25 mm, a weight of 70 grams, and Hybrid ceramic R188 bearing and has the option of adding 6 tritium vials in various colors. It’s table spinable and is now on sale for the price of $385, being the most expensive model of the five available.

4. TiSpin Prop Limited Edition – $425

A little bit more special, the TiSpin Prop is a more artistic approach to the fidget spinner world as it is shaped as a propeller and crafted with dedication and machine precision from grade 5 titanium.

While it won’t be mass produced, each of the 25 pieces of the two models of the TiSpin Prop will have a serial number. The beautifully sculpted surface will make this piece of art look wonderful while spinning in the sun. The price tag is $425.

3. Silver Fidget Spinner by Sunnytech – $459

For the price of a medium performance laptop comes another spinner made out of 925 sterling silver, this time from the company Sunnytech.

While it doesn’t promise anything new rahter than the stress relief and help with focus, it does feature 99.1 grams of silver, a total of 110 grams of spinning fun for a total duration of 6 minutes. That is, if you’re a skillful spin master. Oh, and the price is $459.

2. 9 Gear Fidget Spinner- $600

That 9 in the title states that something is different with this fidget. It is comprised of 9 real steel gears taken from industrial applications. The gears are made from 1117 steel while the other components are made from brass and SS. The spinner weighs 118 grams and it sells for $600. And it’s in high demand.

1. Bathgate Artifact Spinner – $700

If your hands need something to do and your pockets bustle with money, then this is the ultimate spinner you can get your fidgety hands on right now.

Crafted with Aerospace-grade machining combining stainless steel with hybrid ceramics, the Bathgate Artifact Spinner has perfect aesthetics and should probably be kept in a safe. It costs $700. And no, we’re not joking.

