Taking a Break at Falisia Sounds Like the Best Idea Right Now

Italy’s stunning Adriatic Coast might be even more incredible thanks to Falisia, a blissful Luxury Collection Resort that’s ready to charm each and every single one of us thanks to its perfect Marina-front location, luxurious amenities, memorable cuisine and a fully featured wellness center.

Set within the prestigious Portopiccolo Sistiana Marina and Residential Complex, a private community that’s famous for its beach club and marina, this gorgeous resort offers 65 superb rooms, each of them reminding us an ocean liner, thanks to brass and bronze elements, bright blues and mustard yellows, and many wonderful amenities.

The lavish Wellness Center & Spa is a recent addition to the wide range of offerings here, and since it’s brand new, it boasts modern, holistic solutions. To put it simply, a relaxation area with a dedicated tea corner, sauna, hammam, Jacuzzi, an emotional shower and an ice-cold waterfall await your presence to make sure you’ll never forget your stay at Falisia.

But a quick stroll through the charming village of Portopiccolo should also be on your list, with many lovely restaurants and cafes, ready to impress you with delicious offerings. Of course, Falisia has its own dining place, and… it’s a total marvel, with the Cliff Restaurant offering an amazing terrace from were you could enjoy Italian dishes with a twist.

