Style, Speed, Spirit – Meet the new Ducati Diavel Diesel

The exclusive Ducati Diavel Diesel might sound like a motorcycle that was specially designed for “Captain Slow” to look super cool, while going safely towards its destination, on diesel power, but things aren’t always what they seem. This ravishing bike was actually designed in collaboration with Diesel, and it’s still running on the same impressive petrol engine, featuring an extra touch of style that’s obviously really appreciated.

The fruit of collaboration between Andrea Rosso, Creative Director of Diesel Licences, and the Ducati Design Center, this project reflects the rock side of Diesel’s DNA, at least according to Andrea. Aiming to deliver a timeless bike, that’s super stylish and uber fast, the team at Diesel added brushed stainless steel with visible welding and rivets – among many other things.

Revealed during the 2016 Milan Fashion Week for Men’s, the new Ducati Diavel Diesel will go on sale starting this April, in a limited run of just 666 units, and joined by an exciting capsule apparel collection from Diesel, that’s dedicated to Ducati, of course, and consists of Jogg Jeans, a leather jacket, and two T-shirts.

This special Ducati Diavel is powered by the ‘stock’ 162-hp Testastretta 11° DS engine, combined with the Ducati Safety Pack, that should be more than enough even for some excitement at the track. Details like the tank cover, front cowl and passenger saddle cover are fine examples of craftsmanship and style, and so are the lateral air intake covers and the new LCD dashboard. The question.. are you ready to be one of the 666 lucky owners of this beauty?

