Ready For Nurburgring: Bentley Continental 24 Limited Edition

There is a new limited-edition Bentley Continental out there and.. it’s coming to get you! Dubbed as the Bentley Continental 24, this jaw dropping supercar was specially designed to celebrate the automaker’s return to the famous 24 Hours of the Nurburgring race, which is where the excitement continues to remain. Based on the fastest Bentley ever, this beast will be produced in a limited run of just 24 examples, all of them meant to be driven on European roads.

The Bentley Continental 24 comes with a stunning Monaco Yellow and Black Crystal exterior, reminiscent of the Continental GT3 racers, but it can be also purchased in St James’ Red over the same Black Crystal body. Featuring standard carbon fiber side mirror casings, new brake calipers and 21″ yellow or red alloys, this Continental may be the coolest one yet.

On the inside, the lucky owners of one of these 24 beasts will surely appreciate and enjoy the various carbon fiber appliques, Alcantara-wrapped seats with diamond quilting, or the special ‘Continental 24’ emblem resting on the headrests. Since it’s based on the Supersports version of the Continental, the new Bentley Continental 24 is powered by a massive 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12, good for about 700 hp and 1,017 Nm of torque.

Equally impressive remains the 0 to 62 mph time of just 3.5 seconds and a heart-stopping top speed of 209 mph. You will have to pay Bentley at least €250,000 ($280,293) for the limited edition Continental 24, with deliveries scheduled to start this July. The only thing left to do is to choose between red and yellow. Decisions, decisions!

