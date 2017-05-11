Range Rover Evoque Landmark Edition Joins The Celebration

It’s been six years since the production of the Range Rover Evoque has been started in Halewood, and over 600,000 units have already rolled out of the factory gates. That deserves some sort of celebration, right? That’s why we’re now looking at the special Range Rover Evoque Landmark Edition, which marks those unique numbers with a few updates and a cool £39,000 ($50,597) price tag.

Surprisingly unveiled at the Royal Windsor Horse Show two days ago, this bespoke SUV can be had in Moraine Blue, Yulong White, or Corris Grey, complemented by gray details on the grille, hood and fender vents, a lovely panoramic roof and special tailgate lettering. The Evoque Landmark edition also comes with a new set of 19″ wheels, finishing everything off outside.

Inside the cabin, the dark gray theme continues, with brushed satin center console trim details, complemented by the grained Ebony leather seats. The contrasting Light Lunar stitching on the seats and the perforated mid-section add to the overall appeal of the vehicle.

Passengers may also benefit from the optional 10-inch InControl Touch Pro system, with a 4G Wi-Fi hotspot and the Remote Premium app, which allows drivers to check out the car’s location and lock status, fuel level, and it can also turn on or off the climate control. Touch Pro Services are also part of the options, with real-time traffic mapping, satellite and street views, while the Live Apps sidebar offers flight tracker, news, weather and many other goodies.

