Project Freedom Is Roberto Cavalli’s Present To Himself

Project Freedom is a new breathtaking vessel, currently under construction at Cerri Cantieri Navali (CCN), in Carrara, Italy. The stunning 27-meter motor yacht before you is being built for the famous Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli, who will get to hit the waves with this beauty from the summer of 2018. In the meantime, let’s find out more about this unique vessel.

For obvious reasons, the fashion icon worked together with Tommaso Spadolini on the design of the yacht. Set to reach a top speed of 40 knots, the yacht’s exterior and interior are said to be a reflection of the owner’s stylish and vibrant personality, while a close connection to the sea and privacy remain this project’s main priorities.

Beautifully called Project Freedom, this yacht will feature a unique layout, with the master suite aft of the helm station to benefit from plenty of natural light, thanks to a large skylight above. Two guest cabins will be placed on the lower level, and there’s no surprise a designer of Cavalli’s reputation will want to have a few guests aboard.

A comfortable flybridge above the main deck will be sheltered from the elements by the superstructure in front of it, and for a little bit of fun at sea, or short trips, a tender will be stowed on the foredeck, and will launch without disturbing guests on the aft deck. Roberto Cavalli’s present for himself looks dreamy!