McLaren Roubaix Bicycle celebrates 50 Years of Racing

What you’re looking at right now is McLaren’s latest project, a high-end bicycle developed alongside the brilliant team at Specialized, that was dubbed as the S-Works Roubaix. We don’t know if it has any connection to the iconic one-day bicycle road race from Paris-Roubaix, but either way, we’re pretty sure you would love to ride this beauty into the sunset, somewhere in northern France.

Set to cost a cool $11,500, the McLaren Roubaix was specially designed to celebrate the automaker’s 50 years of Grand Prix racing – that’s why it comes in McLaren’s familiar Papaya Orange shade, which now received a new twist called Heritage Orange. It’s true that it’s not something you would normally expect from McLaren, but we are excited nonetheless.

Alongside the exclusive paint job, this special bicycle also features a bespoke leather bar tape, with orange stitching, and hubs inspired by the wheels of classic McLaren racing cars. The bike’s frame and fork were made from Specialized’s own form of carbon fiber and include a Dura Ace Di2 drivetrain from Shimano, 12×100 and 12×142 thru-axles and hydraulic disc brakes.

But even though this bike was heavily inspired by the automotive world and racing industry, it will still require some human power and a generous breakfast before putting everything in motion. So it’s all up to you if you want to ride this special bicycle.