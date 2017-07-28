Marco Ferrari’s F65 Concept Sails On The Edge Of Design

Marco Ferrari’s latest project, the 65.6-meter F65 superyacht concept, looks so refined that it’s almost too good to be true. Capable of accommodating as many as 12 guests within six incredible cabins, including a 90 square-meter owners suite with a double private balcony, this sleek vessel boasts a large seating area and dining area, with fold down balconies that create a wonderful atmosphere, filled with natural light.

Sure, there’s more to this vessel than the sun’s warmth, as you can see from these photos. The yacht’s main deck shows off a superb infinity pool surrounded by cozy seating, making this place the best area to chill out and socialize with the other passengers on-board.

Speaking of socializing, there’s also a lovely beach club with a built-in bar and a wide stern platform design to enable easy access to the water and some fun in the sun. The F65 will also come with enough storage space for your water toys, including a 9-meter guest tender, a 7-meter rescue tender, as well as four jet skis and diving equipment.

There’s also a 22-metre sundeck that will also incorporate an enclosed gym, a massage room, as well as a second secluded infinity pool, adding to some pretty high levels of luxury – the kind we appreciate. The helipad up front allows for the proper entrance on this superyacht, although it could always be used as a spacious terrace.

Last, but not least, this stunning vessel comes powered by twin CAT 3512C engines, thus allowing the F65 to benefit from a cruising speed of 15 knots. Would you be the one who turns this concept into reality?