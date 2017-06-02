Lotus Elise Cup 250 Offers a Scintillating Blend of Purity

Lotus has recently introduced the new Elise Cup 250 in Europe, an updated version of the Elise, meant to offer a pure and exciting driving experience. Featuring a new front bumper with larger air intakes and mesh grille inserts, as well as a new transom panel and a revised lighting arrangement at the rear, plus many other aesthetic tweaks, this new Lotus comes with enhanced aerodynamics and a sportier look.

A front splitter, new side skirts, a rear wing and a large diffuser add to the visual appeal of this ride and allow 125 kg of downforce to help out the driver at high speeds. The cabin benefits from the same sporty attitude, thanks to the carbon fiber racing seats covered in black Alcantara and a new instrument cluster, an upgraded audio system, as well as exposed carbon fiber and aluminum elements.

But Lotus has always been a name associated with performance, that’s why it shouldn’t come as a surprise that this new model is powered by an impressive supercharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder, capable of developing 243 hp and 250 Nm of torque. Thanks to a six-speed manual transmission putting it to work, this special vehicle will do 0 to 60 mph in just 3.9 seconds and max out at 154 mph (247 km/h).

The Lotus Elise Cup 250 also features a lithium-ion battery, a polycarbonate rear window, and ultra-lightweight forged wheels wrapped around in Yokohama Advan A048 LTS tires. Weighing in at 1,949 pounds (884 kg) and complemented by a titanium exhaust and lightweight two-piece brake discs, this sports cars has plenty to brag about, and it starts off at just £47,400 in the UK (€62,600 in Germany). It’s already up for the grabs, so hurry up!

