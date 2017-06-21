Kailua-Kona is the Hawaiian Home You’ve Dreamed About

Proudly sitting on 2.23 acres of waterfront perfection in Hawaii, the mesmerizing Kailua-Kona home offers 5,835 square feet of incredible living areas, complete with five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms and a spectacular outdoor entertainment zone. Found at 72-3150 Alapii Kula Drive on The Big Island, this lavish home displays a timeless charm thanks to its unique design, with vaulted wood ceilings, basalt decks, walls of glass, and coral stone accents, that make this open-concept residence a dream come true.

Chic furnishings and South East Asian collectibles and art pieces can be found throughout the home , while each of the five bedrooms features private outdoor showers and panoramic views of the coast. Come sundown, the blissful alfresco terraces outfitted with elegant patio furniture and a dining table will prove to be the ideal location for experiencing a wonderful dinner.

The resort-style grounds also include a gorgeous 56-foot swimming pool, a lovely 8-person hot tub, a large fire pit encircled by comfortable couches and seats, a private sunset deck, and a grill, just in case you might want to impress your guests with some home-cooked delicacies. Furthermore, the tropical landscaping and the palm trees surrounding the outdoor entertainment zone will get you in the right mood to relax and why not, even party.

But before you start daydreaming about what you might want to do in this dream Hawaiian mansion, you should know that it’s currently on the market for a cool $13.5 million. I’m accepting donations as we speak.