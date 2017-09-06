Feast Your Eyes On The Vripack MCP 120 Concept

Dutch design studio Vripack has recently teamed up with the renowned Brazilian shipyard MCP Yachts to imagine a new stunning vessel that aims to take over the seas in the near future. Simply called the Vripack MCP 120, this sleek concept was developed following a special client request, with the 36-meter vessel before you featuring an unconventional layout, with two guest cabins and the owner’s suite, nestled right on the main deck.

Two other VIP cabins can be found on the lower deck, allowing this yacht to accommodate up to 10 guests. The upper deck was meant for family relaxation and fun, with a forward-facing observation lounge that’s accompanied by an asymmetrical balcony. Furthermore, the team from Vripack wanted to make sure the crew aboard the MCP 120 could carry out their duties in a discreet manner and that’s perfect for the lucky owners of this vessel.

Unfortunately we don’t have too many details about this incredible project yet, but the president and CEO of MCP Yachts has stated that the studio has developed an all-new aluminum hull form for the MCP 120. Looking all stylish and luxurious, this yacht is bound to turn a lot of heads wherever it goes, and it will probably cost more than a few millions.

But exclusivity isn’t for anyone, and this is what separates the boys from the men. We can only daydream about enjoying a trip aboard this stylish vessel one day.