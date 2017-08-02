Feast Your Eyes On The Parmigiani Toric Hemispheres Retrograde

With a name like Parmigiani Toric Hemispheres Retrograde, this watch is bound to have something interesting working for it – and, as fate has it, that statement is true. Reintroduced as the three-hand-with-date Toric Chronometre, the stylish 42.8 mm case designed by Michel Parmigiani is home to a cleverly constructed movement and a dial that looks mighty fine.

The in-house caliber PF317 is equipped with a module that indicates a second time zone at 12 o’clock, which can be set to the minute, with both time zones featuring their own day and night indicators, a totally impressive feature if you ask us. This automatic movement is also backed up by a 50-hour power reserve, but let’s see what else can we find interesting about this cool timepiece.

The second time zone module was actually developed by Agenhor, the respected Geneva-based complications specialist with Jean-Marc Wiederrecht at the helm, that’s also responsible for the multiple bridges, complex gear train, as well as skeletonised metal parts in this beauty.

Available only in rose gold, with an ivory dial and a stunning grained finish, the Toric Hémisphères Rétrograde will set you back a cool $48,600, which seems like a small price to pay for exclusivity, timeless elegance and the conversation starter of a lifetime. Wouldn’t you agree?