Feast Your Eyes on the new BMW M4 GT4!

BMW has officially taken the wraps off the new BMW M4 GT4, during a special event held at the Nürburgring just a few days ago, a marvelous GT4 racer that comes with a number of upgrades meant to improve efficiency and the overall experience. To be honest, the engine and transmission are not new and have been sourced off the M4 Coupe, although the M4 GT4 is the first model from BMW Motorsport equipped with power sticks, that could be pre-programmed for different engine performance levels.

According to BMW, these power sticks were designed to offer high-performance levels from the get-go, which sounds great even in theory, right? It should be also mentioned that the M4 GT4 also comes with a new roof, hood and doors, entirely made out of carbon fiber reinforced plastic.

BMW fans might also appreciate the racing front splitters, the massive adjustable rear wing, or the lightweight racing exhaust system, while the car’s upgraded suspension, which uses adjustable springs, motorsport-specific stabilizer bars and custom Öhlins shock absorbers, was specially designed to allow the driver to pass by the checkered flag first.

A high-performance braking system, with bigger discs and AP Racing calipers with 6-pistions up front and 4-pistions in the rear, works alongside the 425-hp 3.0-liter M TwinPower Turbo to offer exciting thrills on and off the track – you totally deserve that, after splashing out a cool €169,000 (plus VAT) on the BMW M4 GT4.

