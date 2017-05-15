Daymak Unveils the World’s Fastest And Most Expensive Go-Kart

Daymak Inc., a Canadian company specialized in developing light electric vehicles like e-bikes, scooters or ATVs, has decided to take over the world of go-karts as well, releasing probably the ultimate toy car out there. Dubbed as the world’s fastest go-kart, this amazing little machine has a price-tag to match, promising to offer some serious thrills and a heart-stopping dose of fun.

Featuring the company’s C5 Blast powertrain, this cool go-kart accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in an astonishing 1.5 seconds – yes, that is correct, it’s faster than any supercar or superbike out there. A 48v/10KW brushless DC motor and twelve Electric Ducted Fan motors, backed up by 12 5000mAH batteries, contribute to this breathtaking acceleration.

Packing a rear hydraulic disc brake and a liquid cooling system, this lightweight and speedy vehicle could be yours for ‘just’ $60,000, that’s why we could easily say this is the world’s most expensive go-kart. A standard offering that retails for $10,000 might sound better, though, despite the fact most toys don’t reach that kind of level.

The latter version of the go-kart will easily do 0 to 60 mph in just under four seconds, which is not too shabby either. Feel free to visit Daymak’s website for more information, although it might be a good idea to check with your bank before doing so.

[Daymak]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus