Crown Towers Melbourne Delivers on All Your Expectations

Making plans for a vacation is not that simple these days. It’s all about quality and experiences right now, that’s why a visit to the magical Crown Towers Melbourne should definitely be among your future travel plans. The buzzing cultural melting pot of Melbourne is perfectly complemented by this incredible location, found right above the glitzy Crown Casino, in front of the Yarra River.

With various bars, restaurants and nightclubs on location, this high-end hotel will offer you a regal experience, that will surely make you forget about all your worries. Feel free to chose one of the 482 gorgeous rooms and suites on offer, promising incredible views, each of them including a large plasma-screen TV with laptop video-on-demand system, an iPod docking station, and a separate dressing room.

If you’re looking for something even more exquisite, there are also 31 villas on site, with private lobbies and lifts, that will most probably make your vacation even more incredible.

Rising above Melbourne’s vibrant Southbank precinct, the Crown Towers hotel offers spectacular views of either the city, the Yarra River, or Port Phillip Bay, but let’s get back to those bars and restaurants. 11 eateries can be found in or around the hotel, offering anything from fine dining to local delights and sweets, while 13 bars and clubs invite you to dive in the city’s cocktail culture.

If all else fails, the hotel’s magical Crown Spa offers a range of facials, massages, beauty treatments and therapies that are said to make all worries keep away forever and ever. There is also a heated indoor pool, steam room, sun terraces and a fully equipped fitness center set to make your stay here a memorable one. Anyone interested?