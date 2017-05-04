A new Watchmaking Wonder from Jacob & Co: Astronomia Solar

The brilliant watchmakers from Jacob & Co. have come up with a new incredible representation of the Earth within the solar system, in the form of the spectacular Astronomia Solar watch. The brand’s first-ever reproduction of all eight planets around the Sun on a dial looks totally mesmerizing, with the hand-engraved Earth rotating around its axis once every 60 seconds and making a complete revolution of the dial in 10 minutes, just like the flying tourbillon and the hours and minutes dial.

It’s a beautiful sight, to say the least, and if you take a closer look you’ll be fascinated by the inner workings of this magical timepiece. Specially created for the Astronomia Solar, the hand-wind JCAM19 calibre is faster than all other mechanisms from Jacob & Co’s Astronomia collection, even though it’s even smaller and more complex. Since its making a full 360° clockwise rotation in 10 minutes, and the aventurine base moves at the same speed in the opposite direction, it gives you the impression of zero gravity, with an accelerated view of the solar system.

With an 18kt rose gold 44.5 mm case on display, complemented by a sapphire crystal caseband and a beautiful domed AR-coated sapphire top crystal, this watch looks cooler by the second. Able to withstand 30-meter deep waters, this incredible timepiece will also impress you with the 43 jewels of its movement, an incredible sight to behold, while a power reserve of 48 hours allows the owner to take a break once in a while.

A black alligator leather strap with an 18kt rose gold folding clasp finishes everything off, making me ignore everything else and daydream about this extraordinary timepiece. The price for this new astronomical wonder from Jacob & Co. ? 1,000,000 Swiss Francs or about $1,013,600.

