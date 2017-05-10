7 Unique Rolls-Royce Wisdom Editions will go to Abu Dhabi

The Middle East has always been really important for Rolls-Royce – it’s actually the company’s third-largest market to be more precise, and the automaker’s dealership in Dubai sells more cars than any other. We’re not surprised at all, considering all the bespoke editions specifically made for the Persian Gulf.

But this new project from Rolls-Royce’s Bespoke division is even more special, comprising not one but seven unique vehicles, each of them distinct from the other a lot more appealing than the ‘standard’ model, if we could ever call a Rolls-Royce ‘standard’.

Commissioned by the company’s Abu Dhabi dealership, the Wisdom Collection was inspired by landmarks and traditions in the United Arab Emirates. The special order includes one of each model Rolls-Royce makes right now, two of them being based on the Wraith.

Each of these cars looks more beautiful than the other, which means making up your mind might be difficult; if you can afford it, get one of everything. Our favorite has to be the Rolls-Royce Phantom saloon before you, inspired by the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, which shows off a two-tone exterior in white and gold, as well as an intricately embroidered floral headliner, that took over 800 hours to complete.

There’s also a Phantom Coupe reminding us of Abu Dhabi’s Qasr-Al Hosn fortress, with bright blue with gold detailing, as well as the desert rose-inspired Phantom Drophead Coupe, finished in white and a cool wine red. The Wisdom Collection also includes a Ghost sedan, inspired by ancient trade routes, a Rolls Royce Dawn, built with traditional pearling in mind, and two Wraiths, one of them inspired from falconry and the other one from the Sheikh Zayed Bridge.

Each vehicle will come with specially designed, hand-painted coach lines and a few surprises throughout the cockpit. Forget about purchase costs, they would just ruin the moment.

