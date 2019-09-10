Tuning a True Italian Stallion: The Ferrari 488 Pista by Novitec

Ferraris don’t really need any tuning, especially a sports car as beautiful as the Ferrari 488 Pista, that has the right curves in all the right places. The 488 Pista seems to be one of those new supercars that will get even more valuable in time, especially if it’s left in stock condition.

But for those of you who really want to get more out of this Italian stallion, the acclaimed tuning firm Novitec can take this beauty to the next level. The 488 Pista comes with the most powerful eight cylinder production engine in the history of Ferrari. Yet some people want even more and that’s what Novitec tries to answer with their new Sports Package for the Ferrari 488 Pista.

The twin turbocharged 3.9 liter V8 engine can get ECU tuning and high performance exhaust systems crafted from stainless steel or F1 sourced Inconel. When it comes to the specs, Novitec says their 488 Pista will have a cool power output of 791 hp (81 hp more than the standard) and 898 Nm or torque (128 Nm more than the standard).

The results are more than impressive, especially when you think about the 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint time of just 2.7 seconds and the new breathtaking top speed of 345 km/h (214 mph) – 0.15 seconds faster on the sprint and 5 km/h (3 mph) better than the stock version of the Pista when it comes to top speed.

What’s more, the modified car comes with instant throttle response and stronger pulling power on the road. The performance side isn’t the only one receiving upgrades. There are numerous carbon bodywork components that add a plus to the overall aerodynamics of the car, matched by smoked side indicators and reflectors, a smoked LED third brake light, and the custom Novitec NF10 wheels that have been tailor made for this car.

The suspension has also received a little bit of tuning from the guys at Novitec, who managed to lower the car’s ride height with 35 mm, while raising the nose of the car by 40 mm to clear obstacles better. On the interior side of things, expect Alcantara and leather in almost any color and design. The possibilities are endless for the car’s cockpit.