The Top 8 Most Unique Places to Get Married

If you’re thinking about tying the knot with that special someone, chances are you’ll want to make your day a memorable one that you can look back on and cherish for years to come. Planning a wedding is no easy feat as any bride-to-be will be quick to inform you, but if you’re looking to think outside the box and organize a truly unique ceremony that will do justice to a love as special as yours, check out these uncommon wedding venues across the world that will surely make your big day stand out from the crowd.

The New York Public Library

If you or your SO happen to be major bookworms, then the second largest public library in the US would make the perfect venue for your big day. As one of the country’s most important cultural institutions that houses over 53 million items, it is in fact completely possible to get married at the NYPL , as long as you’re granted permission.

San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge

Saying your ‘I do’s on this iconic California landmark would be the ultimate symbolic wedding. For many of us, marriage does signify a crossing over from one stage of our life into the next, after all and a sunset wedding on this bridge would be the ideal place to represent this crossing of the threshold into married life.

A Tree House in Scotland

As kids, many of us will remember playing in tree houses with our friends. But how awesome would it be to actually get married in one? The Lodge is a 5-star resort in Scotland that permits small weddings of up to 25 guests and is surrounded by stunning views of Lake Goil to add that extra magical element. If you’re after an intimate wedding in a beautiful natural setting then this is the place for you.

An Underground Cavern in the UK

Located in Somerset in the UK, Wookey Hole Caves comprises a magnificent underground cavern with a mysterious yet beautiful aura to it that makes it truly enchanting place to tie the knot. Picture candle-lit chambers surrounded by quirky rock formations and crystal clear pools of water that will definitely leave a lasting impression.

Niagara Falls Wedding

While you can’t get married at the actual Niagara Falls site, some couples have had their special day at the Niagara Fallsview Casino Resort, which is located atop a cliff overlooking the Falls themselves. As one of the largest casinos in Canada , the reception would also be quite entertaining.

An Underwater Wedding in Dubai

Atlantis The Palm might sound like the least likely of places to get hitched but it will definitely make for an adrenaline-pumping, Instagram-worthy ceremony that will have everyone talking about it for years to come. Ohh and don’t worry about the sharks… you and your beloved will be safe with the highest levels of security in place.

A Zoo in Edinburgh

While you won’t be able to get married right in the midst of the giraffes and elephants, the Edinburgh Zoo does boast an elegant mansion that makes for the perfect wedding venue. The stunning natural views and entertaining inhabitants also add to the charm of the place as you commemorate your union.

A Safari Wedding in South Africa