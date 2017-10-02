The Ritz-Carlton, Sanya Takes Over Your Imagination

Located at the quiet end of Yalong Bay, far away from the noisy crowds at the southernmost tip of Hainan Island, the Ritz-Carlton, Sanya is a lively resort that opened its welcoming doors back in 2008. Surrounded by majestic mountains, rainforests and pristine beaches facing the blissful South China Sea, this is one of those places where rest and relaxation will get a new meaning for every single guest.

This lavish retreat offers 4 outdoor pools, 8 dining options, pampering spa services, and many other cool amenities, but its those spectacular accommodations that really make this resort unforgettable.

Feel free to opt out for one of the incredible lagoon rooms, featuring individual spas on the patio, lounges, and nestled right next to the massive lagoon pools, but you could also go for a garden or ocean front villa or a luxurious presidential suite.

If you’re not impressed yet, The Ritz-Carlton’s private beach will easily make you want to stay here indefinitely, as the turquoise waters of Yalong Bay will keep you smiling, while you get ready for a visit to the beachfront Sands Bar. Here, every delicious drink you can think of will be ready to tease your lips and senses in a heartbeat.

And if you’re planning to make the big step here, Sanya’s only waterfront wedding chapel is all set to allow guests to make that bold and lifelong statement. The Ritz-Carlton, Sanya also comes with four awesome restaurants, each of them charming in its own way, offering modern Cantonese delights, southern Italian dishes or fresh seafoood.

Last but not least, we should also mention the property’s impressive ESPA spa, which is one of the largest spas in the entire region, blending Eastern Eastern philosophy and European therapies in a Zen-like atmosphere. Sounds great, right?