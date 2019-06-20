The new 26m motor yacht from Otam: the Otam 85 GTS

The renowned Italian shipyard Otam just launched a new 26 meter custom motor yacht, a few weeks ahead of schedule. The new Otam 85 GTS will debut at the following Cannes Yachting Festival this year, a sleek vessel with naval architecture made by Umberto Tagliavini from Marine Design & Services, featuring a semi-open composite hard top and many interesting details.

Both the interior and the exterior, along with the style and layout of the yacht were designed by the Paris based Joseph Dirand Architecture firm. The Otam 85 GTS comes with two spacious master suites with en-suite bathrooms, one of them full-beam, placed in the center of the yacht and the second in the bow.

There’s also a spacious living room and dining area with plenty of seats and large relaxation spaces. The crew quarters are located at the bow, accessible both from the VIP and guest areas.

The project’s starting point goes back to the 2017 edition of the Cannes Yachting Festival, where they were presenting the Otam 80, and clients expressed a lot of interest in something a little bit different, with an open or semi-open version of the yacht. That’s how this vessel was born.

Apart from its stunning look, the new Otam 85 GTS comes with twin 2600 hp MTU engines and two Arneson transmission systems, pushing the yacht to a cruising speed of 35 knots and a max speed of 45 knots.