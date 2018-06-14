The Magical Lalique Hotel & Restaurant Opens at Château Lafaurie-Peyraguey

On June 23rd, 2018, the wonderful Lafaurie-Peyraguey vineyard is ready to welcome you at the grand opening of the new Lalique Hotel & Restaurant at Château Lafaurie-Peyraguey. Nestled in the heart of the great terroirs of Sauternes, a few minutes outside of Bordeaux, this vineyard is owned by Swiss entrepreneur Silvio Denz, a true connoisseur when it comes to fine wine and architecture, and a big fan of René Lalique’s work.

The newest Lalique hotel will be managed by Christophe Noulibos, with luxurious interiors imagined by designers Tina Green and Pietro Mingarelli and a gourmet restaurant like none other. The entire place was designed to look like a chic country cottage, inspired by the superb vineyards nearby, and it will be very exclusive, with only ten rooms and three suites on offer.

Lafaurie-Peyraguey aims to create a high-end wine tourism concept in the charming Sauternes region, with the stunning vineyard before you and the magical Lalique Hotel & Restaurant being all set to attract a large number of visitors to this multi-faceted region and allow them to savor the greatest wines of Sauternes.

Jérôme Schilling, former executive chef at Villa René Lalique, while take over the restaurant, while Adrien Cascio and Romain Iltis, Chef Sommelier at Villa René Lalique, have created an overwhelming wine list that will most likely get people excited in more ways than one – think delicious treats and a rich selection of Sauternes wines, with the best Bordeaux Crus and many other varieties. Sounds good?