This Year Only Got Better With The Montblanc Heritage Chronométrie Collection

When it comes to watches, Montblanc is all about offering a lot of product for less money. That’s Jerome Lambert’s simple vision for watch enthusiasts from all over the world, with bespoke watches packing solid horological credentials, at surprisingly good prices. That idea gave birth to exquisite timepieces like the Sub-10k Perpetual Calendar, the 4810 ExoTourbillon Slim or the Sub-7k annual calendar, which led to the creation of the new Heritage Chronométrie collection, which includes three superb watches.

Called the Montblanc Heritage Chronométrie Perpetual Calendar Sapphire, the Montblanc Heritage Chronométrie Exo Tourbillon Slim Openworked and the Montblanc Heritage Chronométrie Exo Tourbillon Slim, these watches show off a slim 40 mm case, with redesigned dials, contemporary aesthetics and a fresh color scheme. But let’s take them one by one.

First, the Montblanc Heritage Chronométrie Perpetual Calendar Sapphire displays a brand new stainless steel case, with slimmer lugs, a fully polished finishing, and a super chic profile. The in-house Caliber MB 29.15 powers everything up, while the dial is covered by a smoked sapphire crystal – add in the alligator strap and you’re required to pay EUR 12,700 for this beauty.

The Montblanc Heritage Chronométrie Exo Tourbillon Slim Openworked is built around the movement featured in the 4810 Exo Tourbillon Slim. The main attraction of this watch is the decoration used on the movement, although the modern graphic design chosen by Montblanc for the dial of this timepiece shouldn’t be ignored either. This iteration also shows off a combination of grey and dark blue tracks, with blued hands, and will cost EUR 39,700.

Last but not least, the Montblanc Heritage Chronométrie Exo Tourbillon Slim offers a classic interpretation of the Heritage Chronométrie Exo Tourbillon Slim. This elegant and restrained version of the Exo displays a slate grey with a vertically-brushed finish dial, circled by a blue minute flange. The automatic caliber MB 29.24 comes complemented by a 48h power reserve and aims to justify an EUR 33,500 price-tag. Is this enough to tease you?